Hillary Clinton to Nominate Trump for Nobel Under Condition
(MENAFN) Ex-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stated on Friday that she would put forward President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he managed to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict—without Ukraine having to surrender any land to Russia.
"Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, where Putin is the aggressor, invading a neighbor country, trying to change the borders — if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to, in a way, validate Putin's vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity," Clinton remarked during a podcast, coinciding with a Trump-Putin gathering in Alaska.
She emphasized that any peace accord must involve a “ceasefire,” “no exchange of territory,” and include a gradual withdrawal of Russian forces from occupied regions.
"If we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the US. I think that's a terrible, terrible precedent," the former top diplomat stated.
"I'm dreaming that for whatever combination of reasons, including the elusive Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump may actually stand up to Putin on behalf of not just Ukraine and its democracy and its very brave people, but frankly, on behalf of our own security and interests," she further noted.
