Turain Software Expands Communication & Digital Solutions Portfolio With Focus On Bulk SMS, Whatsapp Business API, Saas And Cpaas
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, West Bengal & Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, August 16, 2025 – Turain Software Pvt. Ltd., a leading enterprise communication and IT solutions provider, announced the expansion of its services with a stronger focus on Bulk SMS, WhatsApp Business API, SaaS, and CPaaS platforms. The company aims to deliver secure, scalable, and high-performance solutions designed to meet the evolving communication needs of businesses across India.
Founded in 2015, Turain Software has grown from a regional telecom solutions provider into a recognized technology partner for enterprises across sectors such as education, healthcare, e-commerce, finance, and real estate. With its headquarters in Kolkata, West Bengal, and a fast-growing technology hub in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the company is leveraging its presence in both eastern and southern India to drive innovation in digital communication.
The expansion strategy highlights Bulk SMS Services and WhatsApp Business API as key pillars of customer engagement for businesses seeking reliable, DLT-compliant, and enterprise-grade platforms. By incorporating SaaS and CPaaS offerings, Turain Software is enabling clients to integrate multiple communication channels-including voice, messaging, and chat-into their business workflows.
Industry experts note that customer interaction platforms are shifting toward unified and automated communication models, creating demand for trusted providers who can balance compliance, speed, and scalability. Turain Software's diversified portfolio positions it well to support enterprises in meeting this demand while maintaining flexibility across industries.
The company's service line also includes IT solutions, custom enterprise applications, digital marketing campaigns, and creative graphic design. Additionally, Turain Software has developed in-house products, such as a biometric attendance system, demonstrating its ability to combine telecom expertise with practical enterprise software.
Tarun T. Karan, CEO of Turain Software Pvt. Ltd., stated that the expansion reflects the company's long-term mission of making communication simpler, faster, and more impactful. He emphasized that businesses today require not just digital tools but end-to-end solutions that connect strategy with execution, an area where Turain Software continues to invest heavily.
About Turain Software Pvt. Ltd.
Turain Software Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian technology and communication services company founded in 2015. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, with a growing operations hub in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, the company specializes in Bulk SMS, WhatsApp Business API, SaaS, CPaaS, IT services, digital marketing, graphic design, and enterprise solutions. Guided by CEO Tarun T. Karan, an experienced board, and a skilled management team, Turain Software is committed to delivering secure, scalable, and future-ready platforms that enable organizations to enhance customer engagement and achieve sustainable growth.
