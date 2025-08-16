How UAE's 1,000Km Desert Challenge Is Solving Youth Heritage Disconnect

With over 40 per cent of Emirati youth feeling disconnected from their cultural heritage, a UAE initiative is using 1,000-kilometer desert expeditions to rebuild these vital bonds. Misrah, meaning“going in the morning”, invites youth aged 18-25 from all segments of society to“walk the path to your heritage” through an intensive physical and cultural journey that mirrors ancient Emirati traditions.

The ambitious two-phase programme begins with training 500 participants in traditional skills including camel riding, folk arts, and heritage crafts at Police Camel Camp in Abu Dhabi. Each participant undergoes 12 hours of training over one week, attending four-hour sessions four days weekly, before 100 are selected for the ultimate challenge: a 1,000-kilometer desert trek across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“This journey is not just a physical challenge but a path to rediscover the deep connection between our people and the desert,” Khalifa Al Mazrouei, an Emirati social media influencer and adventurer who participated in the program, told Khaleej Times.“Walking through the desert, experiencing the same terrain our ancestors did, I felt patience and strength growing inside me - qualities that define our heritage.”

The initiative addresses a critical gap where less than 30 per cent of Emirati youth regularly engage in desert-based heritage activities, with over 35 per cent of youth aged 15-24 leading sedentary lifestyles that disconnect them from natural environments.

Training modules immerse participants in authentic Emirati culture through three core stations: The Coffee House for traditional preparation and storytelling, Folk Arts Workshops covering performances like Al Ayala and Al Harbiya, and Camel Pastures for hands-on animal care and traditional tool mastery.

Al Mazrouei emphasized the programme's transformative impact:“I want young Emiratis to see that our culture is alive - it's not just stories, but something you can feel in every step, every moment under the desert sun.”

Comprehensive training covers camel anatomy, saddle assembly using traditional tools, campfire gathering techniques, and preservation of oral traditions. The curriculum wants participants to master the essential desert survival skills while also deepening their connection to Emirati values of endurance, patience, and community cooperation.

Mansour Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Active Abu Dhabi, said in a statement:“Misrah marks an inspiring milestone in our continued efforts to empower youth and reinforce their connection to national identity. We encourage young citizens and residents to take part in this exceptional experience, which will help shape their character and deepen their appreciation for Emirati heritage.”

The initiative aims to create cultural ambassadors who can preserve and transmit heritage knowledge to future generations, addressing the UAE's broader challenge of maintaining cultural identity amid rapid modernization.

UAE citizens and residents aged 18-25 can register through volunteers, with training running from August 21 to October 19, 2025. More information is available at Active Abu Dhabi's website.