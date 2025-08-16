Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S-Sudan dismisses discussions on resettling Palestinians

2025-08-16 04:03:30
(MENAFN) South Sudan has dismissed claims that it is negotiating with Israel to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in the East African nation. Reports suggested Israel was seeking agreements with third countries to host people displaced by the ongoing conflict, but the South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called these reports “baseless” and inconsistent with government policy.

The ministry emphasized that South Sudan has not engaged in any discussions regarding the relocation of Palestinian nationals. The statements come amid Israel’s prolonged military offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and left millions at risk of famine.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir confirmed he met with Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel recently, but said the talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, agriculture, healthcare, security, and water management—not resettlement of Palestinians.

