Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Norway Grants USD98 Million to Aid Ukraine

Norway Grants USD98 Million to Aid Ukraine


2025-08-16 03:27:36
(MENAFN) Norway's administration revealed on Friday its intention to provide one billion kroner (equivalent to $98 million) to assist Ukraine, according to a Norwegian newspaper.

The funding is designated for Ukraine’s purchase of natural gas, helping to maintain power and warmth as winter approaches.

Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s minister of foreign affairs, mentioned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had "asked them to help secure electricity and heat before another winter."

This marks the second occasion in 2025 that Norway has extended this kind of aid to Ukraine’s gas supplies, following an equal contribution made in March.

The financial backing is projected to support the electricity and heating needs of approximately one million Ukrainian families throughout the colder season.

MENAFN16082025000045017167ID1109935743

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search