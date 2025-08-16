403
Norway Grants USD98 Million to Aid Ukraine
(MENAFN) Norway's administration revealed on Friday its intention to provide one billion kroner (equivalent to $98 million) to assist Ukraine, according to a Norwegian newspaper.
The funding is designated for Ukraine’s purchase of natural gas, helping to maintain power and warmth as winter approaches.
Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s minister of foreign affairs, mentioned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had "asked them to help secure electricity and heat before another winter."
This marks the second occasion in 2025 that Norway has extended this kind of aid to Ukraine’s gas supplies, following an equal contribution made in March.
The financial backing is projected to support the electricity and heating needs of approximately one million Ukrainian families throughout the colder season.
