Eni, Angola Review Azule Energy Progress And Future Plans
Azule Energy, now Angola's largest oil and gas producer, operates 230,000 boed and aims to reach 370,000 boed by 2026 with the ramp-up of the Integrated West Hub and the launch of the New Gas Consortium, the country's first non-associated gas project. The company recently started production from the Agogo FPSO, delivered 10 months ahead of schedule, and plans to make it Angola's first carbon-neutral FPSO.
Talks also covered support for the Luanda refinery, studies for a bio-refinery focused on sustainable aviation fuel, and initiatives in education, healthcare, and local development. Azule has backed training programs for small businesses, the construction of 14 schools for 17,000 children, and healthcare partnerships in Luanda. It is also the largest private contributor to landmine clearance in Benguela province.
Descalzi and Lourenço further discussed Eni's sustainability projects, including a clean cooking program that has already reached over 500,000 people, with a goal of more than 2 million by 2030. Nearly 90% of the improved cookstoves distributed are produced locally, supporting jobs and skills development.
