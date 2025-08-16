403
US has ‘no right’ to instruct India who to conduct trades with
(MENAFN) Economist Jeffrey Sachs, director of Columbia University’s Center for Sustainable Development, criticized the US for imposing additional tariffs on India over its continued imports of Russian oil. Speaking to NDTV, Sachs said the United States has no right to dictate who India can trade with and warned that Washington’s actions highlight the need for India to diversify its economic partnerships.
Last week, the White House announced a 25% tariff increase on Indian imports, raising the overall rate to 50%, citing India’s purchase of Russian oil. India condemned the measure as “extremely unfortunate” and vowed to protect its national interests. Sachs advised New Delhi to build a broad trade network—including Russia, China, ASEAN countries, and Africa—rather than depend heavily on the US market, which he described as unstable and protectionist.
Sachs also warned that India should avoid being drawn into Washington’s trade disputes with China. In response to US threats of secondary sanctions on nations trading with Russia, Moscow affirmed that sovereign states have the right to choose their own trade partners and determine the best paths for their national interests. India is now seeking to expand exports to its top 50 trading partners to reduce dependence on any single market.
