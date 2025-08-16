403
Syria Battles Raging Wildfires in Latakia, Hama
(MENAFN) Syria’s firefighting crews on Friday remained locked in a fierce battle to control wildfires that have been ravaging the countryside of Latakia and Hama for the past three days. The intense heat continues to fuel the spread of the blazes, which have created perilous conditions for emergency responders.
In a video shared on the US social media platform X, the Syrian Civil Defense reported ongoing efforts to extinguish fires at several points, particularly in the Kassab region of northern Latakia and the al-Ghab area in western Hama.
“Efforts are ongoing to protect residents, property, and the environment, amid harsh natural conditions, rugged terrain, and strong winds affecting the area,” the Civil Defense agency said.
On Thursday, Syria's Civil Defense had announced that firefighting teams had successfully contained six of the ten wildfires that had ignited across four provinces over the previous two days, all fueled by extreme temperatures.
As the summer heat intensifies, several regions of Syria—particularly the Latakia countryside—have been plagued by forest fires. The dry conditions, compounded by powerful winds, have significantly worsened the fires.
Earlier in July, wildfires erupted across the mountainous regions of Latakia province, destroying over 16,000 hectares of forest, including 2,200 hectares of farmland. The destruction also affected 45 villages and disrupted the lives of roughly 1,200 families, according to government estimates.
