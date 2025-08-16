403
Taiwan’s President Says “War Has No Winner”
(MENAFN) Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te emphasized on Friday that World War II serves as a historical lesson that “unity wins and aggression loses” and highlighted that “war has no winner.”
Reflecting on the devastation caused by the global conflict, Lai stated the violent war resulted in the loss of tens of millions of lives. "Peace is priceless," he shared on the American social networking site Facebook.
"World War II was a havoc of history, because of the hegemonic ambitions, extreme ideology, and military expansion of a few dictators, many countries across several continents were caught in ruthless wars; tens of millions of precious lives were sacrificed to resist aggression," he said.
Lai, who secured election victory the previous year, expressed that countries valuing liberty and peace "must unite to defeat" any "ambition of expansion and aggression" with unwavering resolve and capability.
He further declared, "No regime has the right to invade and rob the people of another land of freedom and happiness, no matter any excuse or reason."
Meanwhile, Beijing responded by asserting that Lai’s statements represent "an attempt to 'seek independence through military means' and 'by relying on foreign forces.'"
Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office under the State Council, stated: "We sternly warn Lai that any attempt to distort the history of WWII is doomed to fail, any act of challenging the post-war international order will only bring humiliation upon itself, and any plot to split the motherland is nothing but a delusion."
