China Dependence Poses Existential Risk To US Universities

In July 2025, the Trump administration paused export controls on advanced AI chips to China in an effort to restart trade talks.

The decision drew criticism from national security circles concerned about China's expanding tech dominance. Yet a quieter and more enduring pipeline of technological transfer remains largely overlooked: America's elite universities.

Institutions such as Harvard, MIT, Stanford, and Columbia are global beacons of research and innovation. Their mission statements reflect an ethos of internationalism and academic freedom.

Harvard seeks to“inspire every member of our community to strive toward a more just, fair, and promising world,” for example, and Columbia commits to“advancing knowledge and learning at the highest level and to convey the products of its efforts to the world.”

These ideals sound noble, and they often are, but they also create blind spots in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

Some of the most influential voices in academia have grown increasingly critical of America's global role. Columbia economist Jeffrey Sachs has argued that the US suffers from“imperial overreach” and argues for a multipolar world where China plays a leading role.

American University political scientist Amitav Acharya has, similarly, advocated a“multiplex world order” that seeks to challenge America's global dominance.

Even Princeton's John Ikenberry, often seen as a defender of liberal internationalism, has expressed concern that US unilateralism could unravel the very international order that America has helped build.

These aren't abstract academic theories. They shape how universities approach international research and collaboration.

In many elite institutions, the pursuit of knowledge is considered to be inherently global; an endeavor that should remain open, inclusive and free of political constraint. But as the boundary between civilian and military technologies grows fuzzier, particularly in fields like AI and quantum computing, academic openness can come at a cost.