Former Australia Captain And Coach Bob Simpson Passes Away At 89

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Aug 16 (IANS) Bob Simpson, the former Australian captain and coach, passed away in Sydney on Saturday at the age of 89.

A towering figure in Australian cricket, Simpson played 62 Tests and later became the team's first full-time coach, playing a crucial role in revitalising Australian cricket during the late 1980s and 1990s under the leadership of Allan Border and Mark Taylor.

“Bob Simpson was one of the greats of Australian cricket and this is a sad day for anyone fortunate to have watched him play or who benefited from his wisdom,” said Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird.

"Bob's decision to come out of retirement to successfully lead the Australian team during the advent of World Series Cricket in 1977 was a wonderful service to the game, and his coaching set the foundation for a golden era for Australian cricket."

Simpson made his Test debut in 1957 against South Africa and went on to score 4,869 runs at an average of 46.81. His career included 10 centuries and 27 half-centuries. Initially selected as an all-rounder, Simpson evolved into a dependable opening batter throughout the 1960s. In 1964, he set a then-record by scoring 1,381 runs in a calendar year, which included his highest Test score of 311 against England in Manchester. Over the next two years, he added two more double centuries to his tally, among several other big innings.

"Bob Simpson's extraordinary service to Australian cricket spanned generations. As a player, captain and then era-defining coach, he set the highest of standards for himself and the champions he led. He will be long remembered by the game he loved. May he rest in peace," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on X.

In addition to his batting prowess, Simpson was an effective legspinner, claiming 71 wickets in Tests. He was also known for his sharp fielding in the slips. His best bowling figures came in his final Test before his first retirement - an eight-wicket haul against India - which included one of his two five-wicket hauls in Tests.

After retiring following the 1968 home series against India, Simpson made a comeback in 1977 at the age of 41 to captain Australia again, stepping in after several players joined World Series Cricket. He led the side during the home series against India and on the tour to the West Indies before stepping away from the game once more.