Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) AI-Enabled Drone Technology Gains Traction With U.S. Army Integration



AI platform can detect over 150 types of explosive threats in real time, with over 1.78 million drone images processed and 31,600 threats identified in Ukraine operations.

Integration into U.S. Army's ATAK system for intelligence sharing could enable broad deployment across numerous military devices. Safe Pro's scalable technology has applications across defense, humanitarian, and commercial sectors.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) , an emerging provider of AI-powered security and threat detection solutions, has integrated its drone-based object detection capabilities with various Drone platforms currently utilized by the U.S. Army. The company's computer vision software, developed over the course of more than eight years, is designed to rapidly identify landmines and unexploded ordnance (“UXO”) with high precision, even when using commercially available drone platforms ( ).

This development follows Safe Pro's multi-year operational work in Ukraine, where its AI detection technology has analyzed over 1.78 million drone images and identified more than 31,600 explosive threats across a combat zone equivalent in size to Manhattan.

A powerful demonstration video released by the company ( ) shows its AI at work in Ukraine, highlighting detection capabilities designed to improve convoy protection, route planning, and situational awareness in conflict zones. The company's SPOTD (Safe Pro Object Threat Detection) technology is capable of identifying more than 150 types of explosive devices, including anti-personnel mines and plastic munitions smaller than a soda can, in a fraction of a second per image.

Powered by real-time detection artificial intelligence and machine learning models and novel algorithms, Safe Pro AI's patented AI technology rapidly identifies and maps landmines and explosive threats in real time, delivering real world results for customers demanding the ground truth.

Safe Pro's AI-powered system is drone-agnostic, allowing users to deploy its software on basic, commercially available drones. This makes it particularly relevant for military units that need agile and cost-effective ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) capabilities.

The company's Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (“SPOTD”) technology has been tested in environments that mimic real-world battlefield conditions, where it delivers rapid mapping and detection of hazards that would otherwise endanger personnel. This functionality supports the U.S. Army's need for next-generation drone-based reconnaissance tools as part of its SRR program, designed to modernize battlefield surveillance.

Safe Pro's AI is already integrated with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to support a scalable cloud-based solution. It also offers an on-the-edge variant, SpotlightAI(TM) OnSite, for real-time deployments in the field.

“Building upon our deployments in Ukraine we are hyper-focused on supporting the U.S. Army with cutting-edge, real-time threat detection capabilities,” said Dan Erdberg, chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group.“We are proving in real-world operations that our novel battle tested AI for small object detection can enhance existing and future drone platforms, better enabling them to address the challenges of modern force protection.”

In addition to its existing deployment record, Safe Pro is targeting deeper alignment with the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is actively working to integrate its detection capabilities into the U.S. Army's ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) platform, software widely used by soldiers to share intelligence across connected mobile devices.

This move positions Safe Pro to take advantage of rising U.S. defense spending, particularly in the areas of drone technology and AI integration. Following the passage of the OBBBA, a legislative package allocating up to $30 billion in direct funding for drone and AI-related programs, Safe Pro is well-placed to compete for federal contracts and subcontracts tied to the broader modernization of the U.S. military's tech stack.

The company's announcement comes at a time of renewed emphasis on domestic drone production and AI development, reinforced by a July 2025 memorandum from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth calling for accelerated deployment of U.S.-developed drone and AI technologies.

Although Safe Pro's recent momentum is tied closely to military applications, its AI detection platform has potential utility in humanitarian and commercial demining operations, including post-conflict reconstruction zones and infrastructure planning. Its ability to produce interactive 3D threat maps from drone imagery, coupled with GPS-tagged geospatial data, gives it an edge in environments where terrain complexity or limited visibility hinders manual detection methods. This makes it suitable for international NGOs and demining agencies working in heavily contaminated regions.

Beyond its SPOTD software, Safe Pro Group also offers Airborne Response drone-based services and Safe-Pro USA protective gear. These platforms are designed to complement one another, supporting a broader vision for integrated AI and drone-based security solutions across defense and civil sectors.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN