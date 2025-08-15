Liverpool Honour Jota In Emotional Premier League Curtain-Raiser

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Liverpool: Liverpool honoured Diogo Jota on Friday with a series of tributes as the Premier League season got off to an emotional start at Anfield.

Jota died last month at the age of 28 alongside his brother Andre Silva when their Lamborghini went off the road in the accident in northern Spain.

Just 11 days prior to the accident, the Portuguese international had married Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three children.

A large banner at the front of The Kop stand read: "Rute, Dinis, Duarte, Mafalda - Anfield will always be your home. You'll Never Walk Alone."

Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot and his assistants observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to Liverpool's late Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who passed away in a car crash ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 15, 2025. (Photo by Paul Ellis / AFP)

During a minute's silence prior to the match against Bournemouth, fans held up a giant mosaic with the initials of Jota and Silva, who was also a footballer, and their shirt numbers in the Portuguese flag.

Jota's number 20 has been retired by Liverpool and will be remembered with a permanent sculpture outside Anfield.

"Forever 20" will be printed on the shirts and matchday jackets of the Liverpool squad for the remainder of the season.

"The tributes that have been paid throughout the football world, and especially within the LFC community, have been truly special, and I know that tonight we will come together to honour them once more," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said in his programme notes.

"I believe that Diogo's wife, his children and his family will be in attendance and it is important that, as a club, we show that they will always have our love and support as they deal with this most tragic of situations. We are there for them always."

Jota spent five years at Liverpool after joining from Wolves in 2020.

He won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Anfield.