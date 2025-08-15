Direct Air Capture (DAC) Market Size To Reach USD 2,596.8 Million In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 14, 2025 8:22 am - Direct air capture (DAC) Market was USD 74.8 million in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 57.5% during the forecast period. Request a free copy of this report:

14th July 2025 – The growing requirement for CO2 removal in the aviation industry has generated considerable market potential. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), aviation is responsible for 3% of worldwide carbon emissions. Flights longer than 1,500 kilometers account for about 80% of global CO2 emissions. As a result, airlines are resorting to high-integrity carbon removal technologies like direct air capture (DAC) to offset residual emissions.

This DAC plant captures roughly 0.01 Mt CO2 per year. DAC solutions interface with current CO? transport/storage infrastructure, providing high-purity CO2 for industrial reuse. Furthermore, favorable government policies are driving market revenue growth through grants, tax credits, and subsidies. These policies are attracting new participants, which helps to grow the Total Addressable Market (TAM).

Advances in solid sorbent and liquid solvent efficiency are developing as a significant trend in the direct air capture (DAC) market. The DAC technique extracts CO2 straight from the atmosphere. Carbon capture technology is being heavily emphasized by governments across the globe as a means of reducing emissions and promoting sustainability. According to the United Nations (UN), global emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

However, high energy consumption continues to be a major obstacle in the direct air capture (DAC) business. According to a study, direct air capture (DAC) technology requires between 200 and 2,200 kWh of energy every ton of CO2 recovered. This high energy consumption raises operating expenses while also affecting total environmental benefits.

Segment market overview and growth Insights:

Data Centers segment is expected to register significant revenue growth by 2032. Major worldwide technology companies that have significantly deployed DAC technologies are expected to increase their revenue share throughout the predicted period. For example, on September 11th, 2024, Google signed a substantial arrangement with Holocene to absorb carbon dioxide from the air. Buying carbon credits for data centers reduces emissions by supporting programs that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as renewable energy and forest activities.

The electricity-powered DAC segment accounts for the highest revenue share in 2024 and is expected to register a growth rate of 60.1% by 2032. Heat exchange and air management methods have been developed specifically for electricity-powered DAC systems. Furthermore, advances in renewable electrochemical DAC technologies, which are mostly powered by electricity, are helping to improve energy efficiency and scalability. Electrical energy enables accurate heat management and process optimization, directly increasing the total energy efficiency of DAC units.

Regional market overview and growth insights:

Asia Pacific registered the highest market share, and this region is expected to register the fastest revenue growth of 67.3% by 2032. Major investments have significantly contributed to the market's revenue growth. On July 5, 2022, an Australian-developed prototype for carbon capture and storage received a USD 700,000 contract to remove CO? using Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology.

The industry is experiencing considerable revenue growth as new projects are launched and installation activities are commissioned in countries across the Asia Pacific. Epson, a Japanese electronics maker, reported on June 10, 2025, that the company is creating a tiny carbon capture device equivalent in size to a conventional office printer.

Europe is expected to register a substantial growth rate by 2032. Germany's parliament has approved USD 109.07 billion in climate and energy transformation initiatives. Major companies are getting considerable financing to help achieve this goal. For example, on September 10, 2024, Ucaneo raised USD 7.44 million in early investment to enhance direct air capture (DAC) technology.

Mission Zero Technologies: 13th August 2025, Mission Zero Technologies launched its third direct air capture (DAC) facility. Unlike traditional carbon capture methods that target emissions at their source, DAC technology extracts carbon dioxide directly from the ambient air, helping address climate change by reducing existing atmospheric CO? levels.

1PointFive, LLC: 17th March 2022, Airbus collaborated with 1PointFive to introduce direct air capture-based carbon removal technologies to the aviation industry. By 2030, in the heart of Texas, a state-of-the-art direct air capture facility stands as a vital force in the battle against climate change. This remarkable installation extracts hundreds of tonnes of carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere, playing a pivotal role in driving the global shift toward a net-zero energy future.

