Meeting Between Trump And Putin Ends (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a narrow format have ended, the Kremlin press service says, Trend reports.

The heads of the two states will soon speak at a joint press conference following the meeting.

23:48 (GMT+4) Meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun, the Kremlin press service says, Trend reports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff are also taking part in the conversation.

Will be updated

