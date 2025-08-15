Norway Allocates $100M To Ukraine For Natural Gas Imports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Devdiscourse , Ukrinform reports.

With energy supplies threatened due to ongoing geopolitical challenges, Norway's gesture is a crucial lifeline for Ukraine, aiming to mitigate energy shortages in the upcoming cold season.

"This move underscores Norway's commitment to aid Ukraine during its pressing energy demands, which have become more severe post the geopolitical strains faced by the region," the statement said.

The Norwegian government's website notes that the new support comes in addition to a previous contribution of NOK 1 billion to support gas purchases in March 2025.

The total Norwegian support in 2025 is expected to secure gas supply, and thus also heat and electricity, to about one million families throughout the 2025-2026 heating season. The money will be used to purchase gas from Western sources. As before, the money will go through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz is the recipient.

The gas imports will be used for consumption and emergency storage in the event of further attacks on gas infrastructure. The support is part of Norway's Nansen Program for Ukraine. Since 2022, Norway has supported Ukraine with a total of NOK 4.6 billion for gas purchases.

