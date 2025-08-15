Trump Says He Wants To Achieve Immediate Ceasefire At Summit In Anchorage
Asked what would make the meeting a success, he told reporters:“I want to see a ceasefire rapidly... Everyone said it can't be today, but I'm just saying I want the killing to stop".
Trump emphasized that his position was not influenced by his talks with European leaders:“Europe's not telling me what to do. But they're going to be involved in the process, obviously, along with Zelensky.”Read also: Trump plans to discuss land swap with Putin, but says decision is for Ukraine to mak
Trump also noted that he wants to stop the killings despite everyone saying that this goal is impossible to achieve at Friday's meeting.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Friday that Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian territory and kill civilians even on the day of negotiations with the United States.
