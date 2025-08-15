Sybiha And Lammy Discuss Path To Just Peace And Increased Aid For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sybiha shared details of the conversation on social network X , as reported by Ukrinform.

He noted that he values the UK's leadership in the Coalition of the Willing and its principled stance on supporting Ukraine.

“We focused on joint diplomatic efforts to bring closer a real peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. We also discussed ways to further enhance assistance to Ukraine, including long-term financial aid,” the Ukrainian minister said.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine and the UK“stand united in defending our shared security and democratic values”.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, during a phone call with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed steps to strengthen political and sanctions pressure on Russia in order to achieve a just peace.

Photo credit: President's Office