Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sybiha And Lammy Discuss Path To Just Peace And Increased Aid For Ukraine

Sybiha And Lammy Discuss Path To Just Peace And Increased Aid For Ukraine


2025-08-15 07:09:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sybiha shared details of the conversation on social network X , as reported by Ukrinform.

He noted that he values the UK's leadership in the Coalition of the Willing and its principled stance on supporting Ukraine.

“We focused on joint diplomatic efforts to bring closer a real peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. We also discussed ways to further enhance assistance to Ukraine, including long-term financial aid,” the Ukrainian minister said.

Read also: Britain ready to send troops to Ukraine if ceasefire is reached - Healey

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine and the UK“stand united in defending our shared security and democratic values”.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, during a phone call with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed steps to strengthen political and sanctions pressure on Russia in order to achieve a just peace.

Photo credit: President's Office

MENAFN15082025000193011044ID1109934995

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search