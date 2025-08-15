Sybiha And Lammy Discuss Path To Just Peace And Increased Aid For Ukraine
He noted that he values the UK's leadership in the Coalition of the Willing and its principled stance on supporting Ukraine.
“We focused on joint diplomatic efforts to bring closer a real peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. We also discussed ways to further enhance assistance to Ukraine, including long-term financial aid,” the Ukrainian minister said.Read also: Britain ready to send troops to Ukraine if ceasefire is reached - Healey
Sybiha stressed that Ukraine and the UK“stand united in defending our shared security and democratic values”.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, during a phone call with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed steps to strengthen political and sanctions pressure on Russia in order to achieve a just peace.
Photo credit: President's Office
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment