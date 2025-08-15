Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Ammunition Ship Linked To Iran In Strategic Port Strike
Ukrainian armed forces have struck a vessel transporting ammunition and drone components from Iran at the port of Olya in Russia's Astrakhan region, according to a statement released Friday by Ukraine's General Staff, Azernews reports.
The targeted port, located on the northern Caspian Sea, is reportedly a key logistical hub used by the Russian military to facilitate the transfer of military equipment and technologies from Iran. Ukrainian officials say the strike is part of broader efforts to degrade Russia's combat capabilities and pressure Moscow to end its full-scale war against Ukraine.
“The Defense Forces continue targeted operations aimed at weakening the military infrastructure of the Russian occupiers and compelling the Kremlin to cease its aggression,” the Ukrainian military said.
The strike comes at a diplomatically sensitive moment, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The two leaders are expected to engage in direct talks concerning a potential framework to de-escalate hostilities and negotiate a political settlement between Moscow and Kyiv.
While the Kremlin has not officially commented on the Ukrainian strike in Astrakhan, the move underscores Kyiv's strategy of targeting critical supply chains and foreign partnerships that bolster Russia's war effort - especially growing military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.
