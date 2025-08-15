Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Defeated By S. Korea 26-29 At President Handball Cup


2025-08-15 07:05:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's handball team lost against South Korea 26-29 in the President's Cup competition of the U-17 World Championship held in Egypt on Friday, placing at the 26th position.
On Thursday, Kuwait defeated Uruguay 35-25 in the same competition which will conclude in Egypt on August 17.
The President's Cup contest, which is held within the 2025 World Handball Championship, is featuring the teams, which could not qualify for the 16th round.
The teams are playing to determine the 17th to 32nd positions and ensure a fair final ranking.
The Kuwaiti team lost its three matches in the group stage against Sweden, Portugal and Austria, thus they could not qualify to the 16th round. (end)
asm


MENAFN15082025000071011013ID1109934884

