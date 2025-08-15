Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egyptian, British Fms Push For Cessation Of Hostilities In Gaza


2025-08-15 07:05:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his British counterpart David Lammy discussed the efforts aiming to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza Strip and ensure safe delivery of relief supplies to the besieged people there.
During a phone conversation, initiated by Secretary Lammy on Friday, Dr. Abdelatty stressed the need of firm stance from the international community to stop Israel's irresponsible policies and unacceptable remarks.
The Israeli malpractices risk expanding the cycle of violence in the entire Middle East region, and breach all rules of the international laws and norms, a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry quoted the minister as saying.
Those malpractices and provocative statements run counter to relentless efforts of international partners and regional stakeholders to halt the brutal aggression on Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to people in need unconditionally, Dr. Abdelatty stressed.
Meanwhile, the Egyptian minister welcomed the recent announcements by several Western countries, including the United Kingdom, of their intentions to recognize the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly session in September.
The establishment of the independent state of Palestine within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only way to ensure security and stability for all peoples in the region, he pointed out.
On his part, Secretary Lammy briefed Dr. Abdelatty on his assessments of the planned recognition of Palestine and the possible implications thereof, according to the statement.
Both ministers reviewed the arrangements for an international conference on post-conflict recovery and reconstruction in Gaza in collaboration with the Palestinian national authority and the United Nations.
Regarding the bilateral ties, they also discussed the progress strategic partnership, hailing the momentum of cooperation in the economic, commercial and investment cooperation. (end)
