5 WWE Clash In Paris Betrayals That Could Shock Fans And Change Storylines Instantly

WWE Clash in Paris could feature unexpected betrayals that completely alter championship races and rivalries.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair currently hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but that might not last. Tension has been rumored, with WWE reportedly considering a feud between the two. If the split happens in Paris, Bliss could betray The Queen mid-match, costing them the titles and sparking a new rivalry.

Bron Breakker once hinted at taking control of The Vision faction during Seth Rollins' absence. Rollins returned in time to keep his spot, but the cracks have been visible. At Clash in Paris, Bron could make his move, either by costing Rollins the Fatal Four-Way or attacking him afterward, setting the stage for a World Heavyweight Championship feud.

Cody Rhodes is set to defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in Paris. Fans have been waiting for Randy Orton's heel turn, and this could be the perfect stage. Orton might initially help Rhodes retain the title, only to betray him after the match, launching a SmackDown feud between the real-life friends.

Asuka's heel tendencies have already been hinted at, especially after she shoved IYO SKY backstage. Kairi Sane has appeared to mediate between the two, but Paris could be where her true loyalty is revealed. A sudden betrayal of IYO could see Kairi align with Asuka, leading to a feud with the former Women's World Champion.

LA Knight isn't officially aligned with CM Punk, but in the Fatal Four-Way match with Rollins, Punk, and Jey Uso, loyalties could shift. If Punk tries to exact revenge on Rollins for the SummerSlam cash-in, Knight might choose to side with The Architect instead. Turning heel and aligning with Rollins would make his betrayal of Punk even more impactful.