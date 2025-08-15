One Click SEO Selects Showcase IDX As New Preferred IDX Partner For Real Estate Clients

After more than a decade with its previous provider, the award-winning agency is upgrading its technology stack for IDX display of real estate listings.

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One Click SEO, a leading national digital marketing agency specializing in real estate, today announced it has named Showcase IDX its new preferred Internet Data Exchange (IDX) provider for its real estate clients. The decision follows an exhaustive review of the IDX market and marks a strategic evolution in the agency's technology stack after a successful ten-plus-year relationship with its previous partner, IDX Broker.The partnership is a direct reflection of One Click SEO's commitment to providing its clients with a tangible competitive advantage in the highly challenging real estate market. The strategic shift focuses on leveraging Showcase IDX's superior technical architecture, which is purpose-built to maximize search engine optimization (SEO) performance and enhance user engagement-two critical drivers of lead generation."Our clients trust us to navigate the complexities of digital marketing and give them a real competitive edge against the national portals," said Dean Cacioppo, the Founder of One Click SEO. "After a comprehensive analysis, it became clear that Showcase IDX's commitment to native SEO and a superior user experience aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver measurable ROI. Moving away from subdomain-based architecture is a critical step forward, and it's a move we are excited to bring to our clients to help them dominate their local markets."Unlike legacy IDX platforms that operate on subdomains, Showcase IDX renders all property data as native content on the agent's primary domain. This consolidates website authority, significantly improving the potential for property listings to rank in Google search results. This modern approach, combined with a clean, intuitive user interface, has been shown to dramatically improve on-site metrics. Real estate professionals using Showcase IDX have reported up to 4x more lead registrations and significantly lower website bounce rates, demonstrating the platform's effectiveness in converting traffic into tangible business opportunities. The technical advantages of the new system is the reason One Click has changed IDX vendors .To ensure a smooth and beneficial transition for its clientele, One Click SEO will be introducing special migration packages for its existing real estate clients. "To facilitate this powerful upgrade, One Click SEO will be offering special migration packages and preferred pricing to all existing real estate clients currently on the legacy platform," the company stated. "We are committed to making this transition seamless and beneficial from day one."About One Click SEOOne Click SEO is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing agency based in New Orleans, LA. With over two decades of experience in the most competitive online verticals, including real estate and healthcare, the agency specializes in delivering tangible return on investment through expert-led Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Ads management, and ROI-focused website design. Defining success by client growth, not just rankings, One Click SEO has built a national reputation for helping businesses dominate Google. For more information, visit oneclickseo.

