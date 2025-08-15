Akemona Appoints Crypto Industry Veteran Alex De Lorraine As CEO To Accelerate Growth In The RWA Fintech Space

Alex is a seasoned business leader with over two decades in senior positions at Google, Pfizer, and Archblock, with deep expertise in finance, accounting, and operations. Since 2018, he has been at the forefront of Web3 innovation, launching regulated, fully-backed stablecoins and developing one of the first uncollateralized DeFi credit protocols. As an early executive at TrustToken, he launched the TrueCurrencies suite, which achieved a combined market capitalization of over $3 billion. He was a founding member of TrueFi, the first major RWA protocol and one of the earliest liquid RWA tokens, which processed over $1.8 billion in transactions. At TrueCoin (Archblock), Alex played a key role in founding the Stablecoin Standard, the global industry body for stablecoins. Alex holds an MBA from the University of Münster and a Doctorate from California Southern University, and is fluent in both German and English.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alex to Akemona," said Ravi Srivastava, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Akemona. "His proven track record in launching and scaling high-impact blockchain assets-combined with his deep knowledge of RWA markets-makes him uniquely qualified to lead our next phase of growth. Alex has already begun driving our expansion into institutional, crypto, and capital markets, building on our strong technology foundation."

"Akemona has built one of the most advanced decentralized platforms for issuing and managing digital assets," added Brady Matthews, Chief Technology Officer of Akemona. "We successfully launched multiple digital asset types on our platform in 2024. With Alex at the helm, we are well-positioned to seize opportunities in the rapidly expanding RWA fintech space."

"It's an honor to join Akemona at such a pivotal time," said Alex de Lorraine, CEO of Akemona. "The company's blockchain infrastructure and tokenization capabilities are among the most sophisticated I've seen in the industry. Over the next three to six months, we will be executing on key initiatives designed to expand our institutional reach, deepen our RWA offerings, and strengthen our position as a leader in the tokenized capital markets."

Akemona has pioneered blockchain-native software tokens for digital securities, ensuring immutability and transparency of financial transactions on decentralized networks. Digital asset securities issued on the Akemona platform offer benefits such as reduced administrative costs, real-time capitalization table tracking, and verifiable on-chain ownership.

"Our mission is to create a more connected, inclusive, and digitally empowered financial ecosystem," Srivastava added. "By enabling financial institutions, businesses, and communities to collaborate on digital assets, we are addressing one of the biggest challenges in finance today-broadening access to capital for new and innovative projects worldwide."

The Akemona platform streamlines digital asset issuance and management for businesses and financial institutions, guiding issuers through offering creation, regulatory document generation, and automated smart contract deployment. Investors can review offerings, invest via multiple payment methods, and receive digital securities directly in their wallets-delivering a seamless and secure investment experience.

Akemona's platform is blockchain-agnostic, operating across both permissioned and permissionless networks, and offers customization options for institutional clients. This flexibility enables efficient regulatory filings, decentralized digital asset management, and faster capital market transactions.

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy any securities. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk. Offerings are made solely through the applicable private placement memorandum and related documents.

SOURCE Akemona, Inc.