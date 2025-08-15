Hennessey Unveils 1-Of-1 Manual Venom F5 Hypercar With 2,031 Horsepower

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.



Hennessey establishes 'Maverick' division to produce exceptional customer commissions

1-of-1 Venom F5 LF is most expensive, complex, and highest spec Hennessey hypercar ever

Special model features all-new carbon tub, all-new gated six-speed manual transmission, Cocoa Brown exposed carbon fiber, totally new interior layout, horology-inspired switchgear, and 'Evolution' aero, suspension, and comfort enhancements Monterey Car Week also sees global public debut for new, 2,031 bhp Venom F5 Revolution Evolution production car

Images: New 1-of-1 manual Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Evolution LF

Video: John Hennessey overview and drive of Venom F5 Revolution Evolution LF

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based manufacturer of America's Hypercar, has revealed the Venom F5 Revolution LF – a 1-of-1 customer commission created by Hennessey's new bespoke customer commission division: 'Maverick'.

Unveiled today (August 15) at The Quail, the unique new model is built as a symbol of individuality, innovation, and American pride, the bespoke LF model becomes the most personal, driver centric, analog, and engaging Venom F5 to date. Passionate collector and American Entrepreneur, Louis Florey personally specified every bespoke element, from the unique aerodynamic package to the distinctive Cocoa Brown exposed carbon fiber.

Working with Hennessey's new 'Maverick' customer commission division, the 1-of-1 model sets a new benchmark for America's Hypercar and demonstrates the capabilities of the Texan firm's world-class designers and engineers.

Featuring an all-new carbon fiber tub, the commission pairs Hennessey's latest Evolution package with an open-top F5 in track-spec 'Revolution' configuration. The design is based on the already exclusive 'Stealth Series', which sees exposed carbon fiber flow from nose to tail, broadening to envelop the cockpit before narrowing again beneath the 290 mm-high rear wing. Tinting the carbon fiber Coco Brown, opting for brilliant River Sand Metallic paint – the color of rich champagne, and adding a body-color tri-stripe, then specifying a six-speed gated manual transmission, instantly makes this the most unique and complex F5 to-date.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “When our customers have a dream, we work to make their dreams come true – exceeding customer expectations is a badge of honor. Our new 'Maverick' division enables our customers to take our American Hypercar to a totally new dimension. I see it as the ultimate expression of the American Dream!”

Previewing bodywork elements from the forthcoming Venom F5 Evolution, the LF features a wealth of aerodynamic revisions from a new front splitter, reshaped dive planes, re-sculpted fender louvres, a new rear deck with integrated lip spoiler, and a significantly taller rear wing. Paired with new suspension and Hennessey's new 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8 Fury engine with 2,031 bhp, the aerodynamic enhancements ensure high-speed poise on road or track, enabling extreme performance with the roof on or off.

Inside, the LF debuts a new generation carbon monocoque. Hennessey's 'XCell_2' tub improves stiffness, seating ergonomics, and pedal box geometry, with repositioned footwells offering space for the third pedal and promoting a more positive driving position. The LF sees machined aluminum pedals completed with laser-etched Hennessey logos and moved to a new floor-mounted configuration.

The interior is entirely reimagined with analog connection a guiding principle. A new center console showcases a H-pattern gated shifter – milled from solid aluminum. Above the shifter sit side-by side air vents, with a key 'holster' immediately below, which receives the F5 key as part of the ignition process.

Each switch, toggle, and rotary controller has been reengineered with horology-grade detailing – including luminous-infill switchgear, which absorbs ambient light during the day and glows softly at night. Even the parking brake lever is machined to deliver a bolt-action feel, underscoring the obsessive craftsmanship throughout the cabin.

Nathan Malinick, Hennessey's Director of Design: “A common point of celebration for our customers is how the F5 delivers unmatched driving intensity. We built on this prominent theme with Louis Florey, identifying mechanical, sensory, and design-led ways of deepening the connection between F5 and driver.

“The LF demonstrates how far we'll go to deliver an outstanding customer experience and it's the perfect launchpad for our new bespoke 'Maverick' division. It's where engineering meets imagination, and where design fuses with passion – there can be no greater way to connect driver with the most raw, powerful, and intense celebration of internal combustion.”

The Maverick division, officially launched with this commission, will allow a small number of customers to work hand-in-hand with the Hennessey team to create uniquely personal Venom F5 builds. From custom paints, new mechanical elements, and exposed carbon finishes to personalized interiors and even reimagined bodywork, the program reflects Hennessey's commitment to celebrating the individuality of its customers – while staying true to Hennessey's pioneering spirit and Texan independence.

As the most expensive and complex F5 to date, the Venom F5 Revolution LF will stand alone as a 1-of-1 commission. However, the ethos it represents will carry forward into future Maverick projects – each as bold, personal, and uncompromising as the customers who seek their own American Dream.

Monterey Car Week also saw the global public debut for the new 2,031 bhp Venom F5 Revolution Evolution production car. The F5 Evolution is the world's most powerful internal combustion road car and the next generation of Venom F5. All future F5 builds will feature Evolution enhancements as standard, while owners of the 32 customer cars already delivered can upgrade their model to the Evolution specification.

Following an extensive development program, this next generation of America's Hypercar features a comprehensive set of updates that boost overall performance, handling, and comfort. The new 'Venom F5 Evolution' has increased power and torque, updated aerodynamics for improved downforce, new mode-adaptive suspension for enhanced handling and ride quality, new interior, plus an optional touring exhaust system and touring seats.

For more information about Hennessey's Venom F5 models – including Coupe, Roadster, and Revolution variants – or to inquire about the Maverick bespoke division, visit HennesseySpecialVehicles.com or contact the company at +1 979 885 1300.

