Kremlin Says Alaska Talks To Last Over 6 Hours, 3-Way Meeting On Ukraine 'Possible' In Future

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the Alaska summit on Ukraine that a subsequent three-way meeting would be possible if talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump bear results, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Peskov said that the talks between Russian and US Presidents may last 6-7 hours, and their aides will take part in meetings that were expected to be held one-to-one, Russian state media reported.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday Russia continued attacking Ukraine ahead of the Alaska summit, but its attempt to demonstrate power by launching a new assault in the east failed.

"On the day of the negotiations, they also kill people. And that says a lot," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messenger.

"The war continues. It continues precisely because there is no order, nor any indication that Moscow is preparing to end this war," he added.