403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUD/USD Forecast 15/08: US PPI Sparks USD Strength (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Australian dollar is looking pretty negative at the end of the session here on Thursday as we initially did try to rally, but that former trend line continues to hold as resistance. Furthermore, the 0.6550 level is still an area that I think a lot of people will be paying close attention. It's been like a magnet for price, and it has been both support and resistance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment