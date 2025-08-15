Hatoum Elected To Brazilian Academy Of Letters

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL ) has announced that writer Milton Hatoum is its newest member. A descendant of Lebanese immigrants and author of books that reference Lebanese immigration, Hatoum was elected on Thursday (14) with 33 votes. He will occupy Chair 6, previously held by journalist Cícero Sandroni.

“Welcome to the House of Machado de Assis, Milton Hatoum!” the ABL posted on its social media, sharing a brief profile of the author. Hatoum is one of the most respected contemporary Brazilian writers, with books published in 17 countries and over 500,000 copies sold.

Some of his novels include Tale of a Certain Orient, Two Brothers, Ashes of the Amazon, Orphans of Eldorado, A Noite da Espera, and Pontos de Fuga. Born in Manaus in 1952, Hatoum is not only a novelist but also a short story writer, essayist, translator, professor, and lecturer.

Milton Hatoum is the recipient of one of the most prestigious awards in Brazilian literature, the Prêmio Jabuti, as well as Portugal Telecom Prize and the Book of the Year Award ofthe Brazilian Book Chamber (CBL). He has also been recognized for his work as a translator.

