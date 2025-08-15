Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report 2025-2033 Eco-Friendly Features Boost Demand, Technological Advancements Drive Growth, Residential Users Dominate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Europe robotic lawn mower market offers opportunities driven by rising demand for time-saving, eco-friendly gardening solutions. Key growth areas include residential adoption, smart and simple technology options, and increasing sales via specialty stores, with Germany leading the market. Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report by Lawn Size, and Country 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe robotic lawn mower market size reached USD 871.7 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.22% during 2025-2033. Rising demand for time-saving devices, the growing need for energy-efficient solutions, and the escalating popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable gardening practices represent some of the key factors driving the market.



One of the main advantages of a robotic lawn mower is that it eliminates the need for manual labor. It can be programmed to operate at specific times without human intervention. Additionally, it provides a more consistent cut compared to traditional lawn mowers. Another advantage is that it is eco-friendly and produces fewer emissions. Currently, there are different types of product variants available based on boundary wire and lawn sizes.

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Trends

The Europe robotic lawn mower market is primarily driven by rapid technological advancements and the rising demand for time-saving devices. This is further bolstered by the increasing adoption of smart homes. Additionally, surging environmental concerns and the growing need for energy-efficient solutions are driving the market growth. The escalating popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable gardening practices, coupled with rising labor costs, are further fueling the market growth in the region. In line with this, the availability of government subsidies and incentives for the adoption of renewable energy sources is also expected to boost the market growth. Besides this, the surging popularity of landscaping services, the increasing number of households with gardens, and the inflating disposable income of consumers are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the shifting trend towards the development of smart cities and the burgeoning demand for automation in the commercial sector are contributing to the market growth in the region. Competitive Landscape:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the Europe robotic lawn mower market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. Some of the companies covered include AL-KO Kober SE, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, E. ZICOM, Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA, Yamabiko Europe, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, etc. Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How big is the Europe robotic lawn mower market?

What is the expected growth rate of the Europe robotic lawn mower market during 2025-2033?

What are the key factors driving the Europe robotic lawn mower market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Europe robotic lawn mower market?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the lawn size?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the distribution channel? What are the key regions in the Europe robotic lawn mower market? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Europe



Companies Featured



AL-KO Kober SE

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

E. ZICOM

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA

Yamabiko Europe Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

Key Market Segmentation:

Lawn Size Insights:



Small

Medium Large

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the lawn size. This includes small, medium, and large. According to the report, small size accounted for the largest market share.

End-User Insights:



Residential

Commercial Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the end-user. This includes residential, commercial, and others. According to the report, residential accounted for the largest market share.

Technology Insights:



Smart Robotic Lawn Mower Simple Robotic Lawn Mower

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on technology. This includes smart robotic lawn mower and simple robotic lawn mower. According to the report, simple robotic lawn mower accounted for the largest market share.

Distribution Channel Insights:



Specialty Stores

Online Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Europe robotic lawn mower market based on the distribution channel. This includes specialty stores, online, and others. According to the report, specialty stores accounted for the largest market share.

Country Insights:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Others

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major country markets, which include Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Others. According to the report, Germany was the largest market for Europe robotic lawn mower. Some of the factors driving the Europe robotic lawn mower market in Germany included the increasing consumer preference for smart home devices, rising awareness about environmental sustainability, and favorable technological advancements.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

European Robotic Lawn Mower Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900