Native American Palm Tiki Huts Of Florida, Inc. Builds New And Repairs/Re-Thatches Tiki Huts And Bars

Native American Palm Tiki Huts of Florida, Inc. uses quality materials and skilled craftsmanship.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Native American Palm Tiki Huts of Florida, Inc. is a leader in unique outdoor living. They provide specialized services for both commercial and residential clients. Their offerings include custom Chickee Tiki Huts, Tiki Bars, plus repair and re-thatching services.In Florida, where the sun shines year-round, having a personal escape right in your backyard or welcoming guests into a tropical paradise is not just a dream. With over 20 years of experience, Native American Palm Tiki Huts of Florida, Inc. makes these dreams come to life by building beautiful, durable Tiki Huts and Bars that last.What sets Native American Palm Tiki Huts of Florida, Inc. apart is its dedication not only to crafting new spaces but also to maintaining and repairing existing ones . Whether it's refreshing the thatch on a weathered Tiki Hut or fixing up a Tiki Bar to make it the centerpiece of the next big party, the company ensures every project they touch stays as fresh as the day it was completed.The importance of maintenance can't be overstressed. With Florida's unique climate, Tiki Huts and Bars can face wear and tear from the sun, rain, and wind. Native American Palm Tiki Huts of Florida, Inc. uses quality materials and skilled craftsmanship. This ensures the structures can handle the elements. We also provide repair and re-thatching services to keep them looking great and working well.The company offers more than just traditional Tiki Huts and Bars . They also provide modern Synthetic Huts. These are great for anyone wanting a long-lasting and low-maintenance option. These synthetic options provide the same tropical feel with the added benefit of durability and longevity.The company knows that every yard, every commercial space, has its own story, its vibe. They work closely with clients to ensure the Tiki Huts and Bars they build not only meet their needs but also exceed their expectations.About Native American Palm Tiki Huts of Florida, Inc.: The company serves customers all over Florida and has more than 20 years of experience in building and caring for Tiki Huts, Chickee Huts, Tiki Bars, and Synthetic Huts. The company is trusted by homeowners and businesses. It focuses on making outdoor spaces feel like tropical retreats. For more information, visit their website at

