Fight Those Spreading Misinformation, Hurting Democracy: Lokpal Chairperson

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Describing those who spread misinformation as the nation's internal dangers, Chairperson of Lokpal of India Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar on Friday called for a collective fight against activities that obstruct our progress and challenge the democratic tenets.

Speaking at the National flag hoisting ceremony on the 79th Independence Day, Justice Khanwilkar reiterated the need“to take a collective pledge to fight not just external dangers, but also against those within, who pollute and undermine our national character - such as terrorism, nepotism, narrow regionalism, spreading misinformation and last but not the least corruption.”

“These nefarious activities obstruct our progress, peace, and unity and inevitably challenge the democratic tenets,” he said.

He said that through our collective determination in this regard and everyday individual actions, we can boast of being significant contributors to the journey of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

Earlier, Justice Khanwilkar hoisted the tricolour in the presence of Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Justice Sanjay Yadav, Sushil Chandra, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey.

Justice Khanwilkar extended greetings of Independence Day to all Members, senior officers, staff and family members.

He stated that this day is to reckon the valour, vision and sacrifice of all those who were instrumental in gifting us the freedom that we cherish.

“We must remember that not just leaders whose names are chronicled in the history books, but also a multitude of people – the farmers, labourers, students, homemakers and tribal communities who unassumingly participated in the freedom struggle at the grass-root level and challenged the British Empire. They did so in every home, village, street where voices of resistance could be heard,” he said.

The Chairman stated that all of us are familiar with the life sketch of towering leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Lala Lajpat Rai, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal and the first Home Minister of Independent Bharat, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“We need to and must bow our heads in gratitude and remembrance before them, and for all those who contributed during the freedom movement,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the children of Maa Bharati, who have always stood their ground in protecting our borders against the enemies; to rising victorious in the face of natural disasters, pandemics and global challenges.

Their swift and effective responses in every challenging moment have displayed the indomitable spirit of India, he said.

He exhorted to honour the nation builders, the visionaries, scientists, doctors, engineers, advocates, teachers, artists, and countless professionals and workforce, who have taken forward the torch of development after independence.

He said their efforts over the years have laid a strong foundation for a modern India. We are all indebted to their vision, hard work and sincerity.