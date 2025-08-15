Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. : Has declared a monthly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.01275 per share in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be payable on September 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29. This monthly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $5.30.

