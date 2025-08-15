DUB Inhibitors Pipeline 2025: Comprehensive Clinical Trials And Therapies Analysis With Key MOA And ROA Insights By Delveinsight Mission Therapeutics, Ubiquigent, Almac Discovery, KSQ Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, DUB Inhibitors pipeline constitutes key companies continuously working towards developing DUB Inhibitors treatment therapies.

"DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Insight, 2025" report outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the DUB Inhibitors Market.

The DUB Inhibitors Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel DUB Inhibitors treatment therapies. DUB Inhibitors companies working in the treatment market include Cothera Bioscience, Ubiquigent, Carmot Therapeutics, Molecure, Mission Therapeutics, Tango Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Almac Discovery, Progenra, Vivolux, and others.



Emerging DUB Inhibitors therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Sepantronium, Research program, Small molecules, OAT-4828, MTX325, TNG348, MTX652, KSQ-4279, PC-002, USP30 inhibitor program, USP7 inhibitors program, Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors, MuRF1 inhibitors, VLX1570, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the DUB Inhibitors market in the coming years.

The emerging pipeline for DUB inhibitors is varied, featuring several promising candidates such as ISM-3091 (InSilico Medicine), OAT-4828 (Molecure), KSQ-4279 (KSQ Therapeutics/Roche), MTX652 and MTX325 (Mission Therapeutics), sepantronium bromide/PC-002/YM155 (Cothera Bioscience), TNG348 (Tango Therapeutics), ASN3186/AT012 (Asieris Pharmaceuticals), among others . Most of these candidates are currently in the early stages of development, either preclinical or Phase I.

In July 2024, Mission Therapeutics has received USD 5.2 million in funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) and Parkinson's UK to support the development of its potential disease-modifying Parkinson's treatment, MTX325. In July 2024, Molecure formed a strategic research partnership with Avicenna Biosciences to advance the discovery and development of innovative small-molecule drugs targeting USP7.

DUB Inhibitors Overview

DUB inhibitors, or deubiquitinase inhibitors, are a class of compounds that target enzymes called deubiquitinases (DUBs). These enzymes are responsible for removing ubiquitin molecules from proteins, a process known as deubiquitination. Ubiquitination and deubiquitination play essential roles in regulating various cellular processes, including protein degradation, DNA repair, signal transduction, and immune response.

Key companies developing therapies for DUB Inhibitors include Mission Therapeutics, Ubiquigent, Almac Discovery, KSQ Therapeutics, Carmot Therapeutics, Progenra, Hybrigenics, and others.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of DUB Inhibitors.

It accesses the different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for DUB Inhibitors Treatment.

DUB Inhibitors key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

DUB Inhibitors Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the DUB Inhibitors market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources.

DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Market Drivers

Novel candidates for target-directed drug development, DUBs play major roles in diverse cellular-processes are some of the important factors that are fueling the DUB Inhibitors Market.

DUB Inhibitors Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of in-depth studies to understand their natural regulatory mechanisms, inhibitors developed could have severe adverse effects by affecting non-target pathways and other factors are creating obstacles in the DUB Inhibitors Market growth.

Coverage: Global

Key DUB Inhibitors Companies: Cothera Bioscience, Ubiquigent, Carmot Therapeutics, Molecure, Mission Therapeutics, Tango Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Almac Discovery, Progenra, Vivolux, and others

Key DUB Inhibitors Therapies: Sepantronium, Research program, Small molecules, OAT-4828, MTX325, TNG348, MTX652, KSQ-4279, PC-002, USP30 inhibitor program, USP7 inhibitors program, Research programme: deubiquitinating enzyme inhibitors, MuRF1 inhibitors, VLX1570, and others

DUB Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: DUB Inhibitors current marketed and DUB Inhibitors emerging therapies DUB Inhibitors Market Dynamics: DUB Inhibitors market drivers and DUB Inhibitors market barriers

