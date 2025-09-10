Prachi Gala

I serve as an Associate Professor in the Department of Marketing at Kennesaw State University, where I teach undergraduate and MBA courses focused on digital marketing, global marketing, and marketing strategy. I also lead the MBA Digital Marketing Concentration and provide students the opportunity to earn an industry-recognized Digital Marketing Certificate through the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI).

