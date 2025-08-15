Don't Write Off The Putin-Trump Summit Just Yet

MENAFN - Asia Times) Like many such confabs before it, the August 15, 2025, Alaska red carpet rollout for Russian President Vladimir Putin is classic Donald Trump: A show of diplomacy as pageantry that seemingly came out of nowhere, replete with vague goals and hardened expectations about the outcome from Trump supporters and opponents alike before the event has even taken place.

Trump is seemingly trying to dial down expectations, billing the summit as a“feel-out meeting” with the Russian leader to try to reach a diplomatic solution to the more than 3-year-old Russian war in Ukraine.

The event follows a recent period where Trump had become more critical of Putin's role in continuing the war, giving the Russian leader a 50-day deadline to end the war or else face new US sanctions.

Trump subsequently reversed course on military support for Ukraine and stepped up weapons shipments. However, he has always made it clear that his priority is to restore a good relationship with Russia, rather than save Ukraine from defeat.

Trump's track record of admiration for Putin , and the summit format that excludes both Ukraine and its European allies, has provided ample fodder for critics of U.S. policy under Trump.

Military scholar Lawrence Freedman expressed a common critical refrain in expressing fears that Trump will concede Putin's core demands in Ukraine in return for a ceasefire. Likewise, CNN's international security editor, correspondent Nick Paton Walsh, said“it is hard to see how a deal emerges from the bilateral that does not eviscerate Ukraine.”

Indeed, few mainstream establishment commentators in the U.S. or European capitals are supporting Trump's initiative, though Anatole Lieven, at the anti-interventionist Quincy Institute, was one of the few giving at least a lukewarm endorsement .

Meanwhile, in Moscow, despite Trump's vague talk of a“land swap” that implies Ukraine could regain some lost territory, the uniformly pro-government Russian press is already hailing the upcoming summit as a victory for Putin and a“a catastrophe for Kyiv ,” as the MK newspaper declared.

Still, as a long-time observer of Russian politics , I believe it would be premature to write off the summit as an exercise doomed to fail. Respected Russian emigre journalist Tatyana Stanovaya, for one, has argued that the meeting offers the“first more or less real attempt to stop the war.”