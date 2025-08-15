Kindlymd Shares Uplist To Nasdaq Global Market
KindlyMD (NAKA) announced Friday that its shares have been upgraded to the Nasdaq Global Market from the Nasdaq Capital Market, with trading beginning on the same day under the current ticker.
"The listing of our stock on the Nasdaq Global Market is a significant milestone for KindlyMD that drives meaningful benefits for our shareholders, including enhanced visibility within the investment community, increased liquidity of our stock, and expanded awareness of our company among a global shareholder base," said David Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of KindlyMD.
