Azerbaijan Allocates ₼2.4 Billion For Post-Liberation Reconstruction


2025-08-15 08:09:29
Qabil Ashirov

In the first half of 2025, a total of ₼2 billion (approximately $1,17 billion) was allocated for construction and installation works in Azerbaijan's districts liberated from occupation. Azernews informs that this investment was sourced from all financial channels, according to calculations based on the State Statistics Committee's report.

The highest allocations during this period were directed towards the following districts:

Kalbajar: ₼408 million (approximately $241 million)
Lachin: ₼303 million (approximately $179 million)
Aghdam: ₼261 million (approximately $155 million)

Nationally, Azerbaijan invested ₼8,1 billion (approximately $4,8 billion) in fixed capital during the first six months of 2025. Of this, ₼6,3 billion (approximately $3,7 billion) was dedicated to construction and installation works. Notably, expenditures in the liberated territories accounted for 31.5% of the total national construction spending.

Looking ahead, the government has projected an allocation of ₼4 billion (approximately $2,4 billion) from the state budget for the reconstruction and restoration of these territories. By the end of June 2025, ₼1,6 billion (approximately $917 million), or 38.8% of the annual budgeted funds, had already been utilized.

