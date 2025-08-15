First Group Of Ex-Idps Departs For Native Kolatagh Village In Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has departed for Kolatagh village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

At the first stage, a total of 26 families (89 people) are returning to their native lands.

After the Armenian occupation in July 1993, the families had previously temporarily lived in various regions of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings throughout Azerbaijan.

The former IDPs thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, over 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.