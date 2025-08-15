Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbek-Japanese Partnership Advances In Agriculture And Biotechnology

2025-08-15 07:09:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 15. Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Ibrohim Abdurahmonov, met with Ashikari Motoyuki, Deputy Director of the Biofans and Biotechnology Center at Nagoya University, Japan, to discuss the prospects for strengthening bilateral agricultural cooperation, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of collaboration between Uzbekistan and Japan in the agricultural sector, explored existing opportunities, and discussed promising directions for future cooperation.

Motoyuki praised the unique taste and high quality of Uzbek agricultural products, emphasizing that these attributes enhance their competitiveness in international markets. He also underlined the strategic importance of cooperation with Uzbekistan amid the growing challenges posed by climate change.

Minister Abdurahmonov highlighted Uzbekistan's focus on agribiotechnology and scientific research. He presented ongoing work at the Genomics and Bioinformatics Center, including the development of new crop varieties and their adaptation to diverse climatic conditions.

The discourse further encompassed innovative paradigms aimed at cultivating robust rice phenotypes adept at thriving in saline edaphic conditions and hydrologically challenged environments, alongside tactical frameworks for their pragmatic deployment.

The convening is anticipated to enhance agrarian synergies between the two nations and facilitate the inception of innovative scientific and pragmatic initiatives.

The intergovernmental exchange dynamics between Uzbekistan and Japan experienced a substantial uptick of 35 percent in the fiscal year 2024. The comprehensive portfolio of initiatives with premier Japanese enterprises and financial entities surpasses $12 billion, while approximately 100 collaborative ventures and organizations-including the Uzbek-Japanese Center-are effectively functioning within Uzbekistan.

