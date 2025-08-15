Uzbek-Japanese Partnership Advances In Agriculture And Biotechnology
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of collaboration between Uzbekistan and Japan in the agricultural sector, explored existing opportunities, and discussed promising directions for future cooperation.
Motoyuki praised the unique taste and high quality of Uzbek agricultural products, emphasizing that these attributes enhance their competitiveness in international markets. He also underlined the strategic importance of cooperation with Uzbekistan amid the growing challenges posed by climate change.
Minister Abdurahmonov highlighted Uzbekistan's focus on agribiotechnology and scientific research. He presented ongoing work at the Genomics and Bioinformatics Center, including the development of new crop varieties and their adaptation to diverse climatic conditions.
The discussion also covered innovative approaches for
developing rice varieties capable of growing in saline
soil and water-scarce environments,
as well as strategies for their practical implementation.
The meeting is expected to strengthen agricultural cooperation between the two countries and support the launch of new scientific and practical projects.
The intergovernmental exchange dynamics between Uzbekistan and Japan experienced a substantial uptick of 35 percent in the fiscal year 2024. The comprehensive portfolio of initiatives with premier Japanese enterprises and financial entities surpasses $12 billion, while approximately 100 collaborative ventures and organizations-including the Uzbek-Japanese Center-are effectively functioning within Uzbekistan.
