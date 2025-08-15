Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Forced Evacuation Ordered For Families With Children In Another Village In Kharkiv Region

2025-08-15 07:06:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The announcement was made on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“A decision was made to forcibly evacuate families with children from the village of Odnorobivka in the Zolochiv community of the Bohodukhiv district due to the security situation,” Syniehubov stated.

He added that, as of today, two families remain in the village, including five children between the ages of 5 and 12. Authorities will provide all necessary assistance to relocate them to a safer location.

Read also: About 300 children remain in Donetsk region's mandatory evacuation zone

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a second wave of forced evacuations is also underway in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, prompted by similar security threats.

Illustrative photo: National Police

