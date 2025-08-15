Forced Evacuation Ordered For Families With Children In Another Village In Kharkiv Region
“A decision was made to forcibly evacuate families with children from the village of Odnorobivka in the Zolochiv community of the Bohodukhiv district due to the security situation,” Syniehubov stated.
He added that, as of today, two families remain in the village, including five children between the ages of 5 and 12. Authorities will provide all necessary assistance to relocate them to a safer location.Read also: About 300 children remain in Donetsk region's mandatory evacuation zone
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a second wave of forced evacuations is also underway in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, prompted by similar security threats.
Illustrative photo: National Police
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment