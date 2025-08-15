President Ilham Aliyev Notes Dynamic Progress In Azerbaijancongo Ties

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is gratifying to note that relations between Azerbaijan and the Congo are developing along an upward trajectory and are being enriched with new content. Your two visits to our country last year gave significant impetus to the expansion of our cooperation, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, Azernews reports.

"The friendly relations established between Azerbaijan and the Congo have created a favorable basis and opportunities for the development of our mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other areas.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan–Congo relations and to deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally," President Ilham Aliyev said.

