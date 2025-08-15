Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dmart Shopping Tips: How To Save More On Every Trip

Dmart Shopping Tips: How To Save More On Every Trip


2025-08-15 05:01:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Want to save big at DMart? Shop on weekday mornings and grab DMart's private label products. Here's what DMart shoppers need to know.

Shopping at DMart? Here's how to save more. Shop on weekday mornings for less crowded aisles and easier access to deals. Try DMart's private label brands (DMart Minimax, Fresh).

These offer great value and quality. Buying in bulk (soap, detergent, etc.) saves you even more. Look for near-expiry items for 30%-50% off.

Big discounts during festivals (Diwali, Pongal) and seasonal changes (summer, monsoon, winter). DMart prices fluctuate weekly, sometimes daily. Track prices and buy frequently at lower rates.

Some items are pricier online, cheaper in-store. Compare to save. DMart exclusives are budget-friendly. A "D" on the bill indicates a special DMart discount item.

Spot these for great savings. In short, shop on weekdays, buy private label and bulk items, and watch for discount codes for a profitable DMart shopping experience.

MENAFN15082025007385015968ID1109932854

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search