Dmart Shopping Tips: How To Save More On Every Trip

Shopping at DMart? Here's how to save more. Shop on weekday mornings for less crowded aisles and easier access to deals. Try DMart's private label brands (DMart Minimax, Fresh).

These offer great value and quality. Buying in bulk (soap, detergent, etc.) saves you even more. Look for near-expiry items for 30%-50% off.

Big discounts during festivals (Diwali, Pongal) and seasonal changes (summer, monsoon, winter). DMart prices fluctuate weekly, sometimes daily. Track prices and buy frequently at lower rates.

Some items are pricier online, cheaper in-store. Compare to save. DMart exclusives are budget-friendly. A "D" on the bill indicates a special DMart discount item.

Spot these for great savings. In short, shop on weekdays, buy private label and bulk items, and watch for discount codes for a profitable DMart shopping experience.