'QSE Index On Upward Trend, Approaches 12,000-Point Barrier'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed the current week up 2.51 percent, adding 285.1 points to its tally, reaching 11,648 points.

The QSE index was supported by the banking and financial services sector, which achieved the highest gains of 3.54 percent, followed by the transportation sector, which gained 2.87 percent.

Regarding the stock market's performance this week, financial market analyst Youssef Bouhlaiqa told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the index is on an upward trend and is heading toward breaking the 12,000-point barrier, benefiting from positive corporate results and the global index.

He indicated that the Qatari market is expected to continue achieving significant gains in the coming period, in light of the positive results announced by the listed companies so far, which saw their net profits increase by 2.11 percent.

In a supportive global context, Bouhlaiqa pointed to almost certain news that the US Federal Reserve is moving toward lowering interest rates in the coming period, which would enhance the chances of liquidity flowing into markets, including the Qatari market, and increase its attractiveness for investment.

The financial market analyst also noted the potential for solutions to geopolitical crises, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, which would add a further positive note to the global investment climate and instill greater confidence in markets, particularly the QSE, which boasts a diverse portfolio of investment channels.

Bouhlaiqa stressed the importance of investors focusing on leading stocks in the coming period, particularly in the industrial, insurance, and telecommunications sectors, as they represent key drivers of investment decisions. He added that the third quarter of 2025 is expected to witness strong performance and a significant increase in corporate results.