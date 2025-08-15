Azeri Light Oil Prices Rise Amid Global Market Gains

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has increased on international markets, reflecting ongoing global supply and demand dynamics. At Italy's Augusta port, the CIF-based price of Azeri Light rose by $1.38, or 2.07%, to $68.10 per barrel, Azernews reports.

