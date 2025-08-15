J&K Bank Ties Up With Two Tricity Builders In Mohali

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As part of its focus on expanding retail business across key markets outside Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Bank has entered into tie-ups with two reputed builders of the Tricity region – Amayra Sky City and Amayra Trillium – both situated at prime locations in Kharar, Mohali.

The tie-up ceremonies were held at the Bank's Cluster Office (Mohali) in the presence of GM & Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta, Zonal Head (Kathua) Suresh Choudhary and Cluster Head (Mohali) Vishal Pandoh, along with senior representatives of the builder groups.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Gupta said,“These collaborations are part of our business strategy to tap into high-potential retail housing markets beyond J&K, offering customers convenient financing solutions on competitive terms. With prime projects like Amayra Sky City and Amayra Trillium, we aim to make homeownership in Tricity not just a dream, but an achievable reality for many.”

“By joining hands with trusted builders, we want to make it easier for families to own good quality homes at the right price, with quick loan approvals and affordable EMIs from the Bank”, he further added.

The collaborations will enable customers to avail seamless home loan facilities from all branches of the Bank across it's network for these projects, backed by quick and hassle-free approvals and very competitive interest rates

Read Also J&K Bank Holds Camp Under 'Saturation Campaign For Financial Inclusion' J&K Bank Opens Centralised Processing Centre In Srinagar For Customer Ease