Pride Of 'Op Sindoor' Shines At Red Fort Agniveers Join National Anthem Band For First Time
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort, two red Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force soared above the gathering.
One proudly carried the national flag, while the other displayed the flag symbolising 'Operation Sindoor.'
As they flew over the Red Fort, both helicopters showered flowers on the assembled crowd, igniting emotions of pride and patriotism among the thousands present.
Adding to the grandeur, the logo of 'Operation Sindoor' was prominently featured throughout the venue - from the view cutter of Gyanpath in front of the Red Fort to the floral decorations and even on the official invitation cards for the event.
A 21-gun salute echoed through the grounds as the national flag was raised. This ceremonial salute was delivered using indigenous 105 mm light field guns, fired by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) - a significant nod to India's self-reliance in Defence.
The national flag was guarded by 128 personnel drawn from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police, while a Guard of Honour comprising 96 soldiers and officers stood in formation, showcasing the discipline and unity of the armed forces.
During the hoisting of the flag and national salute, the Air Force band, led by a Junior Commissioned Officer and supported by 25 musicians, played the national anthem.
The inclusion of the Agniveers in this prestigious performance marked a historic first.
Approximately 5,000 special invitees attended the ceremony at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. These included members of India's Special Olympics 2025 team, international sports champions, outstanding farmers, top-performing sarpanches, young writers, entrepreneurs, beneficiaries of government schemes, sanitation workers, Anganwadi workers, rehabilitated labourers, volunteers, and tribal children.
Adding to the colourful diversity, 1,500 attendees from across states and union territories arrived in traditional attire. In the lead-up to Independence Day, thousands across the country participated in essay competitions, painting contests, social media reels, and online quizzes related to 'Operation Sindoor' and national security - with 1,000 quiz winners also present at the ceremony.
For the first time ever, patriotic fervour will continue into the evening of August 15, as bands from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NCC, and Assam Rifles perform across over 140 locations nationwide, filling the air with patriotic melodies.
