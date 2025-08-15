On IWT, PM Modi Says Only India, Farmers Own Our Waters
It had caused enormous harm to agriculture in India, Modi said in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort. He said the attack in Pahalgam underscored the futility of continuing the agreement.
“India has decided that blood and water cannot flow together,” the prime minister said, accusing the treaty of allowing rivers that rise in India to“irrigate the fields of our enemies, while the soil of my country and the farmers of my country remain thirsty”.
“The waters that belong to India will be used by India, for India's farmers alone and we would no longer tolerate an arrangement that deprived its farmers,” he said.
Modi said India's farmers had suffered“unimaginable losses” for decades under the agreement.Read Also GST Rates To 'Substantially' Reduce By Diwali: PM Modi India Won't Differentiate Between Terrorists & Supporters: PM
“India has endured this for decades. We will not endure it any further. In the interest of our farmers, in the interest of the nation, this agreement is unacceptable to us,” he asserted.
India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
The Indus Water Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment