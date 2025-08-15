Arbaeen Mourners Stranded At Sonmarg After Flash Flood Blocks Zojila Road

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Thousands of mourners travelling from Srinagar towards Kargil for tomorrow's Arbaeen procession were left stranded at Sonmarg on Thursday after a flash flood disrupted traffic movement at Zojila Pass.

According to reports, the mourners, part of the annual Shia pilgrimage to mark the 40th day of mourning for Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala, were halted after water and debris blocked the strategic mountain pass connecting the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh.

Eyewitnesses said that the sudden flooding left long queues of vehicles at Sonmarg, with many pilgrims forced to wait for hours in the cold weather.“We have been stuck here for hours, and there are elderly people, women, and children among us,” one of the stranded travellers said.

Social media posts from those at the scene suggested that clearance work had begun and the road was“almost through,” raising hopes that traffic could resume soon.

In a public appeal on X (formerly Twitter), a community member urged Ladakh Lieutenant to intervene.“I request Hon'ble @lg_ladakh to kindly intervene and ensure the stranded mourners at Sonmarg are allowed to proceed,” the post read.

Authorities in the area have not yet issued an official statement on the incident, but local sources said efforts were being made to restore full connectivity before nightfall.

The Arbaeen procession in Kargil is one of the largest religious gatherings in Ladakh, drawing mourners from across Jammu & Kashmir and beyond.