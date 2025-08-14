Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Positioned To Benefit From Trump Administration Price Support For US Rare Earth Projects
-
The Trump administration's price support strategy represents a significant shift in U.S. critical minerals policy.
Ucore Rare Metals' flagship RapidSX technology represents a breakthrough in rare earth element separation.
The strategic importance of Ucore's capabilities has attracted substantial government investment.
The Trump administration is developing a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the nation's critical minerals production and reduce Chinese market control through guaranteed minimum pricing for domestic rare earth producers, senior White House officials revealed ( ). Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) stands uniquely positioned to capitalize on this initiative through its revolutionary RapidSX(TM) technology, which addresses critical bottlenecks in rare earth element separation and processing.
The Trump administration's price support strategy represents a significant shift in U.S. critical minerals policy, directly targeting China's market dominance in rare earth processing. Reports indicate that the rare earth elements (“REE”) market in China is the largest producer and consumer of REE in the...
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UURAF are available in the company's newsroom at
