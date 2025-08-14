New Holland's Intellisense Is Changing The Baling Game

MENAFN - 3BL) CNH brand, New Holland's , IntelliSenseTM bale automation's precision in navigating different crop densities and creating evenly filled bales has captured farmers' attention, with early adopters positive about its potential.

Farmers are appreciating how IntelliSenseTM can optimise baling efficiency and provide a level of automation and precision not previously available in baling equipment.

Ryan Gault, Sales Manager with McIntosh & Son Narrogin, has been at the forefront of testing the IntelliSense technology in Western Australia's Wheatbelt region.

Early trials on demonstration farms with local contractors are highlighting how automating key baler and tractor functions is delivering greater productivity, bale quality, fuel efficiency and operator comfort.

"IntelliSense uses a LiDAR [Light Detection and Ranging] system which allows the baler to speed up or slow down the tractor,” Ryan said.

“The system will automatically adjust speed based on different row conditions, even in areas where the rows aren't consistently dense.

“IntelliSense will also auto-steer to the windrow, which feeds the baler evenly, reducing blockages and optimising bale quality.”

Ryan demonstrated a T8 tractor with IntelliSense paired to a 1290HD Baler for hay contractor Craig Cousins, who couldn't believe the improved baling capacity.

“I was amazed by the system's ability to automatically adjust baling speed and direction. The productivity gains were just unreal,” Craig said.

“IntelliSense allowed us to push the baler faster and more efficiently than I thought possible.

“Some of the rows weren't actually that big, and then some spots were, but this was actually allowing for it and speeding up."

Read the full story here.